Quiet, hot, summer weather for the rest of the week

Daniel Phillips

We're reaching the stage of the summer when one forecast slowly blends into the next as heat and humidity take center stage.

Today will look similar to yesterday, which will feel similar to tomorrow, with high pressure dominating the forecast for the next week.

Highs will be in the 90s with the heat index in the triple digits, and lows dropping down into the mid 70s overnight.

Daniel Phillips

Given a look at the long range pattern it looks like we'll be fairly dry headed into July.

That doesn't mean we won't see any rain, with a scattering of showers possible next week, but overall we won't see much precipitation.

This is certainly welcome news to folks who received all the rain last week and that will help water continue to drain down toward the Gulf.