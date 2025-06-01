Quiet for the start of what may be a busy hurricane season

JUNE 1, 2025 — All is quiet in the tropics for the first day of what may be a busy Atlantic Hurricane Season with the National Hurricane Center not expecting any systems to develop over the next 7 days.

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season Forecast:

While the Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected to be busier than the 30 year normal, there's no telling where it will be active, but a season similar to the activity last year in the Gulf is quite possible.

Remember, it only takes one storm in your backyard to make it a busy season.

Climatologically speaking, most activity in June occurs over the Gulf and NW Caribbean, but the prime of the season for South Louisiana arrives in mid-August and goes through the first couple of weeks of October.

Here's this year's list of names for the storms in the Atlantic this season:

Meanwhile, Acadiana's weather pattern for the first week of June looks relatively quiet, but getting hotter.

Daytime highs this week will start to approach 90° with more regularity while overnight lows and humidity rise to full summer-like levels later this week and into the weekend.

Rain chances looks to stay near 10% or less Monday and Tuesday, and 20-30% Wednesday through Friday.

The upcoming first full weekend of meteorological summer will feel just that...with highs pushing into the lower 90s while overnight lows will rise into the steamy mid-upper 70s.

Heat indices this week will climb closer to 100° mid-late week and rise to the more summer-like standard of 105°+ into next weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.