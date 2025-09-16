Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Quiet, dry September rolls along

Daniel Phillips
Daniel Day Planner.png
It's another straightforward forecast here in Acadiana with little change from the last several weeks.

Temperatures remain hot and the skies remain most sunny through the afternoon.

A few pop up showers will be possible but rain chances won't get much higher than 20% and nothing that is expected to last.

As the week goes on we could see a slight warm up of a degree or two but mostly things will remain the same through Sunday.

A very week front is trying to take shape on Tuesday of next week which could bring a scattering of showers and maybe some drier air but temperatures won't be much cooler.

