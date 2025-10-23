Quiet couple of days before a stormy weekend

Daniel Phillips

The chillier air has finally moved in from Tuesday's front and we're dealing with a little sweater weather out in Acadiana this morning.

Given the fact that this remains south Louisiana and we can record our sweater weather in hours instead of days, you'll want to be in layers as it does warm up in the afternoon.

Highs are still expected to get into the low 80s, which is still very comfortable, but just a little warm for a sweater.

The skies will remain clear through the afternoon with another cool night coming up.

Friday will remain quiet and dry to wrap up the work week, but a major change in the pattern arrives on Saturday.

Showers and storms will develop along a front that will slowly move through the area this weekend.

Rain will get started as early as Saturday morning and will likely continue on and off through the day into Sunday.

Precipitation totals remain on track to sit between 2-4" of rain area wide, but a few hot spots will be possible.

Localized flooding will be the primary issue and during some of the heavier down pours the roads may struggle to keep up, but a wide spread flood event isn't expected.

Similarly we may get a couple isolated cases of severe weather but those storms will be few and far between with wind and hail the primary issues.

Active weather will gradually clear through the day on Sunday with moisture lingering into early next week keeping temperatures a little warmer.

There's another front, however, moving through next week that will bring us by far the coldest temperatures of the season.

An early look at Halloween has highs in the 60s/70s and lows down in the 40s.