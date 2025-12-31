Quiet, cool weather wrap us 2025

Daniel Phillips

The final forecast of 2025 is a quiet one so I'll keep it short and sweet this morning.

After a frigid start to the day we'll begin a warm up period across Acadiana with temperatures pushing into the low 60s in the afternoon.

A chilly night coming up for New Year's Eve will be the last night in the 30s for a while and we'll even see highs return consistently into the 70s starting on New Year's Day.

There's a chance we get a scattering of a few light showers on Friday but this will have minimal impact and most of the forecast through the weekend looks insignificant.

Models have been hinting at some more active weather late next week, but details are scant and that feels like a 2026 problem.