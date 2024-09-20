Quiet and summer like weather this weekend

Daniel Phillips

Summer's stubborn grasp remains pretty tight across Acadiana this weekend with temperatures continuously sitting in the mid 90s the next several days.

The mornings have been really warm and muggy and it doesn't seem as it that is changing much either as we look ahead to next week.

Skies will remain clear and sunshine will be the dominant force through the foreseeable future.

Daniel Phillips

The one thing everyone is hoping to get more information on remains the thing with the least amount of clarity.

Considering there's not much convection in the Caribbean the models have remained remarkably consistent for the last several days.

This still isn't offering much confidence or clarity in what the ultimate outcome may be so we find ourselves in the exact same position we were early this week which is just monitoring.

Daniel Phillips

Hopefully by the start of next week we'll start to get a better sense of what this system may or may not become, but until then it's wait and watch