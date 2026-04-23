Pop up showers possible, but forecast looks drier for the weekend

Daniel Phillips

It seems that are rain chances for the weekend continue to drop and for fans of Festival the latest weekend outlook should be pretty encouraging.

That being said a few isolated showers will still be possible Thursday afternoon, flaring up along the sea breeze but dissipating by the evening.

Highs are set to push into the low 80s with a steady wind blowing in from the south, so moisture is going to continue to migrate into the region.

Any showers that develop during the afternoon will likely be gone by the time Festival gets going tonight and participants shouldn't have any weather to worry about.

Daniel Phillips

It looks like Friday may end up on the cloudier side but rain chances seem to continue to drop and outside of a stray afternoon shower I don't expect anything to have much of an impact.

We'll see clouds stick with us overnight as a storm complex develops to our north, there's a question about how far south this will make it and there's a chance that we get some overnight showers and storms.

If that's the case it wouldn't be until very late Friday night and very early Saturday morning, latest modeling though has this complex falling apart before it gets down here.

Saturday and Sunday both look good so I think after some intense forecasting the last week or so we're looking to be in the clear for Festival.