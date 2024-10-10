Plenty of sunshine through the weekend (and probably next week)

Daniel Phillips

A remarkably quiet stretch of weather continues unabated across Acadiana as temperatures remain in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Sunshine remains the main order of business and nothing seems to be changing in the near, mid, or long term forecast.

Sure it'll be a little warmer over the weekend but even then it's only by a few degrees and will quickly be knocked back down.

Another front bringing another round of cool, dry air into the area moves through on Tuesday.

And so once again we'll stay sunny and mild through another week.