Plenty of sunshine through the rest of the work week

A little drier air will move into the area on Thursday and that will close the door to those pop up showers we've been getting in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a few degrees higher in the afternoon with highs getting to around 92.

We'll see that pattern continue through the weekend and into next week but there is some change on the way in the medium range.

Acadiana's next front is expected to move through on Tuesday of next week which will offer up both a chance for showers and a nice freshen up.

It's still a little early to talk too specifically about impacts but there's been enough model consistency now to build confidence that it'll move through.

If nothing else it'll help break up the 90s and offer up some cooler mornings for next week.

In the tropics we've got Tropical Storm Gabrielle which will continue to meander through the Atlantic, curving up and away from the continental U.S.