Plenty of Questions: Sifting through the latest forecast data for next week

Daniel Phillips

I know there's a lot of questions out there about what we could be dealing with next week, and to be perfectly blunt we'll probably still have questions by the end of the week.

So that being said let's go through the forecast starting with things we are confident about and gradually move in to some of the murkier bit of the forecast.

First things first, Thursday is looking like a really pretty day.

A chilly start to the morning will give way to highs in the low to mid 60s with mostly skies through the afternoon.

Clouds will start to move back later in the evening and will take over by Friday afternoon.

A few light showers will move through Friday night, but the rain chances are much lower looking than they were just a few days ago.

Still a few soggy areas by Saturday morning and the last bit of warmth we'll have for a while, because Sunday temperatures tumble.

Highs on Sunday will stay in the mid 40s and temperatures that night will collapse down into the 20s with a wind chill getting down into the teens.

I know we joke a lot about our in ability to handle cold temperatures, but in this case it's serious cold and needs to be taken seriously.

Plants need to be well covered, pets need to be brought inside, and pipes need to be wrapped up by Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will build on Monday and highs will stay in the 30s before falling down well below freezing again going into Tuesday.

So let's tackle some of the things we still have big questions about, which is chance and type of precipitation on Tuesday.

Models have been all over the place from snow, to sleet, to freezing rain, to nothing at all and there still seems to be little clarity.

To give an idea of what it's been like let's run through the last several days of model runs, if this feels a bit head spinning its because it is.

Monday saw the GFS with a solid line of freezing rain/snow across Acadiana with the EURO moving all the showers south leaving us just cold and cloudy.

On Tuesday the EURO seemed to be moving in line with the GFS which still showed some freezing rain and we though we were on the way to consensus.

Wednesday the GFS seemed to slide the precipitation a little further south and seemed to suggest we'd get more snow while the EURO held steady with freezing rain and a little further to the north.

This was notable though because it seemed to indicate the GFS was trending more toward what the EURO looked like earlier in the week with the front digging a little deeper.

Well we have now arrived at Wednesday and the solutions have completely flipped, the GFS looks just like the EURO did on Monday and the EURO looks like the GFS.

It was at this point that I literally laughed out loud to myself in the weather lab.

The timing seems to be up in the air as well and it looks like it may arrive earlier in the day on Tuesday instead of Tuesday night.

I know it's frustrating to not have weather related questions answered but the truth is forecasting is a process and one that just takes some time.

We're still about 6 days out which is a long time in regards to predicting the future.

We'll keep monitoring the situation and bring you our thoughts on it, and in the mean time you we may as well just wrap those pipes, get out those magnalites, and stock up on chicken and sausage.