Pesky weather pattern continues to bring showers and storms

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is going to be dealing with a really pesky pattern over the next few days, which models have not handled well at all.

Rain chances will remain elevated through Saturday with periods of heavy rain possible over the next several days.

Showers will get going early on Thursday with a line of thunderstorms pushing across the area through daybreak.

A few strong storms will be possible and we'll need to watch for the possibility of hail and strong winds.

After a lull in the action through the middle of the day, pop up showers will return Thursday late afternoon and evening.

Showers will pick back up again Friday afternoon and evening, and once again we'll need to watch for the possibility of some stronger thunderstorms.

Flash flooding will remain a concern during the periods of heavy rain, but flooding should remain pretty localized so a widespread event isn't expected.

The final push of showers will be through the first half of the day Saturday as a front moves across the area.

Once the rain ends Saturday we'll have a chance to dry out and cool down a little with some chillier mornings coming up Sunday and Monday.