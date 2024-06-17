Periods of heavy, tropical showers next few days

Daniel Phillips

The long promised surge of tropical moisture arrived over the weekend as we continue to monitor activity down in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Deep tropical moisture will continue to move across Acadiana and will bring along some wide spread tropical showers to start the week.

Expect periods of heavy rain over the next several days starting with a line of showers and storms that are expected to move in Monday morning.

Widespread flooding doesn't look to be a major issue but there is a chance of some localized flash flooding during some of the heavier downpours.

It won't be out of the question to get some rumbles of thunder and lightning but severe weather is not expected at this time.

This will continue for the next few days before the showers will eventually start to become a little more scattered.

Moisture won't entirely clear out, however, so expect daily showers to remain through the rest of the week.

The only real difference between the first few days of the week and the last few days is that the showers won't be as numerous or as heavy.

The culprit behind this pattern is still big blob of tropical moisture that is continuing to show signs of further development this week.

Besides the showers impacts will remain minimal even if development does occur, any development has already been factored into the forecast.

There may be a few more effects along the coastline with breezy conditions and higher seas, particularly further offshore.

A persistent east southeast wind could cause the tides to pile up so some coastal flooding will be possible, especially areas in southeast Louisiana such as Grand Isle.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Watch until Wednesday as a result.

I'll have a full tropical outlook for the week posted to KATC.com later this morning.