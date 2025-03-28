Periods of heavy rain get started Friday and continue into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The forecast remains on track as we get ready for a round of really wet weather to arrive in Acadiana.

There's a few tweaks to the timing and some of the rain totals but for the most part things seem to be lining up the way we expected.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service folks over in Lake Charles and that will remain in effect across Acadiana until Saturday afternoon.

Showers will begin arriving Friday afternoon with the heavier showers holding off until the late evening and overnight hours.

Rain isn't expected to be continuous and there will be breaks in the showers, however, those periods of rain are expected to be heavy.

The flooding threat will likely be highest overnight with the heavier showers but most of the flooding should remain localized to low lying road ways.

Models still hinting that most places will see between 1-3 inches of rain but the higher end totals seem to have ticked down slightly.

That being said isolated spots could still pick up 5 inches but you'd rather see models tick down then up.

As is typically the case with these systems it seems the highest rain totals will follow a narrow corridor but it's impossible to tell where that will be until we start to see it.

Embedded in the larger system will be some pockets of thunderstorms with an outside chance that one or two of them could be severe.

While the severe threat is on the low end we'll still be keeping a close eye out.

Showers will continue on and off through the day on Saturday and we won't really start to dry out until Sunday.

Storms return late Sunday night, however, into Monday morning and we're looking pretty unsettled for the first week of April.