Peeks of Sunshine for Wednesday

We'll see some improvement in the forecast for Wednesday after a gray day on Tuesday. Some sunshine will manage to shine through some high, thin cloudiness today, making the day a bit brighter than what we've been treated with lately.

Colder, drier air continues to move in on northerly breezes today, helping to dry out the lower levels. Aloft, moisture streaming in from the Pacific and over Mexico will provide us with thin cloudiness most of the day. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

KATC Clouds and perhaps a few showers are possible for Thanksgiving.

A upper disturbance, currently over northern Mexico will get caught up in the upper flow and slide over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. Moisture values aren't very impressive, and the lower levels will remain quite dry. Clouds will be the general rule for Thanksgiving, and a few showers may develop. Some of these rains may evaporate before reaching the ground, but we'll keep a 20% risk of some light rain in the afternoon and evening Thanksgiving forecast. Temperatures should reach 60 after starting in the mid 40s.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

For shoppers on Friday, things are looking up. Sun and clouds mixed with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday looks nice too with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. Another front will push in for Sunday bringing back the cloudiness. Rain is expected to develop which could impact travel for those returning home over the long holiday weekend. Next week looks chilly, cloudy, with a chance for showers nearly every day.