Outside a few spotty Friday showers the weekend looks good

Daniel Phillips

A few pop up showers will be possible Friday, and truthfully with rain chances sitting around 40% it's our best chance of rain for at least the next week.

Large parts of Acadiana will remain dry through the day but if you're lucky you'll be able to catch a stray shower or two in the afternoon.

Outside of that everything looks largely the same.

Temperatures are back in the 80s and lows tonight will drop down into the low 60s.

Daniel Phillips

Scott Boudin Festival kicks off tonight and it should be a good start to a great weekend.

There's a chance as the party gets going that one of those spotty showers may be making its way through but that would be more a case of bad luck.

The rest of the weekend will be great with sunny skies and mild temperatures, if you'll be there all day be sure to wear the sunscreen and drink some water.

Weather will remain quiet through the remainder of the weekend and into next week with no substantial changes on the way.

Temperatures will remain mild and humidity will slowly inch up.