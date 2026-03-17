One more cold tonight before miler temperatures

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures across Acadiana have dropped down into the 30s early Tuesday morning as we face another chilly day.

Highs will push into the upper 50s by the afternoon which will make it slightly warmer than Monday, but winds have calmed significantly which will make things feel better.

Lows tonight will return to the upper 30s but we'll stay well above freezing.

Plenty of sunshine is expected across Acadiana on Tuesday and this will mark the beginning of an exceptionally quiet stretch of weather over the next week and a half at least.

Daniel Phillips

We'll gradually see highs climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday, upper 70s by Thursday and then finally settling in the low 80s for next weekend and beyond.

While the afternoons are set to be warm the evening will remain pleasant.

Humidity is going to stay low for a while, making for some pleasant mornings and cool evenings.

The drier air will feel great but it will exacerbate drought conditions and we may start to see a return of some fire danger, despite the recent rainfall.

