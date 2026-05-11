One last round of showers and storms move through today

Daniel Phillips

It's safe to say that this past weekend was a soggy one.

Showers have moved through in earnest since Friday and it's certainly damp outside again Monday morning.

While most of the day looks quiet there seems to be one last round of showers and storms that are set to move through the area in the afternoon.

Widely scattered showers and storms will get churned up again with one more (and final) upper level disturbance move through the area.

This means a few heavy downpours will be possible and we'll keep our eyes out for a strong storm or two.

Daniel Phillips

Active weather won't start to kick up until after lunch so the morning commute should stay relatively quiet but getting home promises to be a little trickier.

Once this final round of active weather moves through we'll be left with a much quieter work week and should string together a series of sunny days.

Temperatures are going to be on the rise with highs pushing near 90 degrees most of this week, and heat index that likely cracks into the 90s.

