Not As Hot Today

The week began on a very hot note with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s on Monday. We're betting on a few showers and storms to bring the temperatures down a few degrees today, especially across areas south of Interstate 10. Inland areas, that might not receive as much rain will still see temperatures running in the mid 90s by this afternoon.

KATC Today's Forecast

A weak wave will drift westward across the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico. This should help to get some scattered showers and storms going later this morning into the afternoon. High pressure in the upper levels will limit the precipitation coverage to about 40%, but any relief from the heat will be welcome. Most of the rains will taper off this evening.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Into the mid week, the ridge over much of the U.S. will expand once again. Mostly sunny skies will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. Highs could reach 100 on Friday, with upper 90s to near 100 expected for the weekend.

KATC Tropical Satellite Tuesday Morning

No worries when it comes to tropical weather. Everything is quiet over the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic Ocean. No tropical development is expected over the next week or so.