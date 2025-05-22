NOAA Releases Hurricane Forecast Numbers

Daniel Phillips

The official start to the Atlantic hurricane season is now just over a week away and NOAA has released their forecast numbers for the season.

NOAA is calling for a slightly above average season with 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

Dr. Klotzbach, a leading tropical scientist, released his numbers earlier this year and is also calling for a slightly above average season.

Remember that this is simply a forecast on total storms and doesn't speak to out active or quiet a specific location in the Atlantic Basin will be this summer.

Now is the time to review your hurricane preparedness plan, and if you're looking for a place to get preparedness tips visit getagameplan.org.