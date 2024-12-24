No washout, but showers expected Christmas Day

If you've got any last minute errands to run before the holiday the good news is the weather will cooperate.

It's a little warmer than your classic Christmas Eve would be with highs in the low 70s, but since this is south Louisiana it's hard to expect anything else.

Clouds will start to move into the area through the day and will be pretty locked in by the time Santa makes it down to Acadiana.

Spotty showers will move through the area on Christmas Day, and while not a washout it looks like it will be pretty damp out there with on and off showers.

This unsettled pattern will continue into the rest of the week with showers lingering into the weekend before finally clearing up.

Temperatures will remain warm through the end of 2024 with a cool down arriving to start 2025.