No surprise, hot and humid for the weekend of the 4th

Typical July weather is in the forecast for Acadiana going into the big 4th of July weekend, with low end rain chances through Saturday...thereafter, a better chance of afternoon storms are expected.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday though Saturday should be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs nearing the mid-90s and heat indices in the 101-106° range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms each day, with rain chances near 20% for most of Acadiana...highest rain chances will likely be from a line roughly from Central Louisiana into the Eastern part of the state Thursday that's associated with a very weak mid-level upper trough.

That trough could inch a little closer to us for the 4th but will be weaker as well.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Starting Sunday, and continuing into next week, high pressure will weaken a bit over the area, opening up the door for a better chance of scattered primarily afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

All in all the 10 Day Forecast looks quite typical for July.

No tropical threats for Louisiana over at least the next week, but it could be a little busier across mainland Florida (not so much the Panhandle Beaches) and portions of the Southeast in the days ahead.

See the latest below: