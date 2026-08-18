No relief from the heat in sight, Heat Advisories continue

Daniel Phillips

It's still hot.

There's no other way to put it, the forecast has settled down into a very quiet, very hot pattern that doesn't look like it'll break anytime soon.

Highs remain in the upper 90s, with a heat index that will continue to hang around the 108-112 range in the afternoon.

The nights aren't much better, lows struggle to get out of the 80s and the heat index never makes it that low.

Rain chances may spike around 20% over the weekend, but it won't get much higher than that for the next few weeks.

Truth be told this pattern may hold for the remainder of the month.