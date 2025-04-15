Nice, sunny, dry spring pattern changes this weekend into next week

Acadiana will continue to see nice spring weather for the rest of the week, but breezy and more humid conditions, along with more clouds and eventually some rain chances, are expected this weekend.

In the near term, the last of the refreshingly cool nights for Acadiana, for a while, will be tonight into tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for plenty of sunshine and comfortably low humidity Wednesday as temperatures push back toward the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Skies will become partly cloudy while breezy southerly winds develop Thursday into Friday with highs in the low-mid 80s, while night time lows creep into the upper 60s to lower 70s into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions will dominate our weekend.

And by Sunday, the first in a series of disturbances will pass mainly north of our area, but could drag a better chance (compared to yesterday's forecast) of scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And that will be the pattern for much of next week, with more, and bigger disturbances accompanied by increasing rain chances mid-late next week.

Euro Model forecast rainfall over the next 10 days...most comes next week:

Rob Perillo/KATC

So look for a decent chance of mainly scattered, mainly daytime showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and beyond, with the pattern possibly continuing into the big Festival International weekend...it doesn't mean that there will be washouts, and the pattern could shift the bulk of the more concentrated, heavier rains to our north, so stay tuned for more changes likely to come.

Meanwhile, see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

