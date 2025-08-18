New Week, Same Weather: Hot, humid and scattered showers rule the forecast

Daniel Phillip

It's the start of a brand new week, a week that in the weather world will look a lot like the last several.

Typical summer pattern continues in Acadiana with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index sitting between 100 and 105.

Some spotty showers will arrive in the afternoon so keep an eye on the radar late in the afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

There's not much that's going to be changing through the next several days, and honestly this week will play out pretty much the same day after day.

We will be keeping close tabs on the tropics with the next area of interest coming in behind Hurricane Erin.

This won't pose an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast and we won't know more until the end of the week.

So enjoy the quiet weather and we'll let y'all know if there's anything to get concerned about.