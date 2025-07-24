New Week, Same Showers: Tropical moisture returns to Acadiana sparking rounds of rain

Daniel Phillips

The long talked about (we're going on two weeks) round of tropical moisture will push across Acadiana Thursday.

Showers and storms are expected to fire up in the mid to late afternoon and continue through into the evening.

Periods of very heavy downpours will be likely and we'll need to monitor for some localized street flooding, particularly during the periods of rain.

Similar to last week, we're not expecting any kind of major flooding with this round of active weather and the clouds should even help cool us down.

The showers will continue on and off through Friday and Acadiana will likely see on average 2-4" of rain with coastal communities seeing the highest totals.

As always with these kinds of tropical showers a few localized areas could see higher amounts.

The moisture lingers a little into Saturday which could spark some afternoon showers but after that it'll start to slowly taper off.

Some drier air will move in to start the work week and shut down rain chances will increasing the overall temperature.