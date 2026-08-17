New Week, Same Heat: Heat Advisories extend across Acadiana to star the week

Daniel Phillips

New week, same pattern.

It's another round of brutal temperatures coming up over the next few days as a Heat Advisory is extended across all of south Louisiana, and will likely last through the week.

Heat index values will sit between 110-112 over the next several days with raw temperatures sitting in the upper 90s.

As a large ridge slides west we may see isolated showers returning to the region, but nothing substantial and rain chances won't get much higher that about 20 percent this week.

Daniel Phillips

Zooming out from the day to day forecast to the larger overall pattern it doesn't look like there's much change or relief on the way anytime soon.

In fact this may be the beginning of a stretch of dry weather that could see a return of drought conditions to parts of Acadiana.

This is being exacerbated by the unrelenting temperatures which will speed up any sort of dry out, after a summer of fairly decent rainfall.

At least this means that the tropics are staying quiet, even as we approach the peak of the season, and everything in the Atlantic has been struggling to get going.