New Week, Same Forecast: The daily summer grind continues across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

There's not much to say about Acadiana's forecast that hasn't been said plenty of times already.

Temperatures will sit in the low 90s, heat index in the triple digits, with a 40-60% chance of showers the next few days.

In other words: hot, humid, scattered showers.

We may get a little drier weather toward the back end of the week but rain isn't disappearing entirely from the forecast and the change in temperature is negligible.

Daniel Phillips

We should take some time to talk the tropics briefly as activity picked up a little over the weekend.

Our second named storm has come and gone with a weak Tropical Storm Barry landing along the Mexican coast.

Barry will quickly disappear becoming the second named storm to live a short life in 2025.

A stalled front in the central Gulf, however, may end up festering into a low, which means this time of year tropical development is possible.

This isn't going to have any impacts to Acadiana, unless folks are headed to Florida for the 4th of July holiday.

Daniel Phillips

If you're headed to the Panhandle it looks like most of the showers will sit just offshore, so it may not have a major impact on your holiday.

Showers look to be possible, but that's typically the case this time of year, and there will be an increased risk from rip currents.

The biggest impacts will be along the Florida Peninsula and folks who may be headed to Orlando may want to pack some ponchos.

Since the holiday is around the corner and Florida is a popular place for us in Acadiana to visit this time of year I'll keep a closer eye on that part of the coast.