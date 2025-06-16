New Week, Same Forecast: Rainy conditions continue in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

I've lived in Louisiana long enough now to know that these stretches happen in the summer, when every forecast blends into the next and nothing every changes.

I also understand that sometimes this means days of rain.

There's nothing wrong with rain, when it's not flooding it's incredibly beneficial and it's certainly better than drought (in my opinion), and my garden as a result has never looked more lush.

All that being said, it sure would be nice to just have one day without some showers.

Daniel Phillips

You've probably pieced together by now that Monday is not going to be that day.

Widespread showers and storms return to the forecast so don't put away that rain jacket just yet (not that it's had a chance to dry off).

At least it's kept temperatures cooler (we will not be discussing humidity here as an attempt to ignore it and get it to go away) and highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

We saw on Friday how quickly we can get localized flooding, and that threat will remain for the remainder of the week.

It's impossible to pinpoint where those hotspots are going to occur so be mindful that pretty much anywhere in Acadiana may see something similar through the week.

The pattern will more or less hold steady for yet another week with little change expected day to day.