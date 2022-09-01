Watch Now
Weather

Actions

New tropical storm is named Danielle

Danielle
Photo from the National Weather Center
Danielle
Posted at 11:59 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:59:52-04

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season. But the storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so. The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph.

The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.