Near Record Highs This Week

After a weekend of very hot temperatures, even hotter weather is expected this week. Highs Saturday reached 97 degrees, while Sunday soared to 98. No records were set, but we were close, and we'll be close to records again this week. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 98 again today, our record is 100.

A huge dome of high pressure is dominating the middle part of the country, so we're not alone in this latest heat wave. There is some good news in the forecast. Heat index values will stay at or below heat advisory levels. Some dry air has filtered into the region, and with dew points expected to be hovering around 70 this afternoon, heat index values should hold to around 105.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

For Tuesday, a weak wave will move westward across the Gulf of Mexico. This could help provide one or two extra showers or storms. Most of the region is bone dry, so a little rain will make a big difference, especially the fact it could drop temperatures a few degrees. Still, expect highs to reach the upper 90s before any showers move in.

Wednesday and the rest of the week look mainly dry. Highs will try to push 100 each day, including the weekend. Next week it looks like the ridge may break down a bit. A few more showers are possible, which should bring temperatures down to near normal.

KATC Tropical Satellite Monday Morning

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin. No tropical storm development is expected over the next several days.