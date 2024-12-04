National Weather Service hosts free Skywarn storm spotter class in Lafayette

Do you LOVE weather? Do you want to take an active part in Storm Spotting and Data Records?
The National Weather Service is hosting their Skywarn class in Lafayette! This is a free-of-charge class and you do not have to register to attend.
The class is taking place on December 5th at 11:00 AM at the Lafayette Parish Emergency Operations Center located at 705 W University Ave.
Skywarn is open to anyone who has an interest in public services and is on a volunteer basis. You can join a growing network of nearly 290,000 others that are trained to complete severe weather storm spotting.
Per the NWS:
"Training is conducted at these local offices and covers:
- Basics of thunderstorm development
- Fundamentals of storm structure
- Identifying potential severe weather features
- Information to report
- How to report information
- Basic severe weather safety"
This is a great opportunity for weather lovers to get involved!
For more information you can visit: