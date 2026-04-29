Much needed rain to move through Acadiana this week

Daniel Phillips

It's the start of a busy couple of days in Acadiana as we get ready for a string of unsettled days that will take us all the way into the weekend.

That pattern starts to emerge this afternoon and evening as a front will dip down into CenLa before stalling out.

This will keep the focus of most of the showers north of Acadiana, but due to the proximity of the boundary we'll still end up seeing a string of scattered showers and storms popping up north of Highway 190.

Given the fact we're in the warm sector of the front we could see a few isolated cases of severe weather and the SPC has put Acadiana under a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

Most of the area will stay quiet, however, and the further south you go the lower the rain chances.

Daniel Phillips

That boundary will dip south on Thursday, as will the storms, and scattered showers will begin popping up tomorrow afternoon.

Severe chances seem lower and truthfully it looks like it'll be mostly run of the mill type thunderstorms.

Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible, and even some small hail but I wouldn't expect a major widespread event.

The heaviest rain will be reserved for Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms arriving in waves into Saturday morning.

Several inches of rain will be possible, something Acadiana desperately needs, but that could lead to some localized flash flooding.

Widespread flooding doesn't look likely and outside of some pooling on low roads there's not much to be concerned about.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures are set to cool dramatically with highs in the 60s Friday afternoon and staying in the 70s through the weekend, lows will drop down into the 50s.

Beautiful weather will emerge by Saturday afternoon and it will be spectacular by Sunday.

This should be welcomed news for folks headed out to Breaux Bridge for the Crawfish Festival, while Friday looks to be a washout most of Saturday will be salvageable and Sunday looks great.