Mother's Day rainfall expected to spill into Monday

The weather has been nothing short of spectacular Saturday, particularly after the last several days.

Dry air has given us a chance to catch our breath which is good because moisture, showers, and storms are all returning to the forecast.

Mother's Day will start off with no issues, so any mom's who are celebrating early won't have to worry about the forecast.

As the day moves on, however, that will start to change.

Widely scattered showers will move in across the area Sunday evening and will persist on and off through the night.

Some areas in Acadiana my pick up an inch or two through Monday as heavy rains will be possible, and there will be some areas that could see totals get as highs as 4-5 inches.

There will be a threat for some localized flash flooding on Monday, particularly if we start to see storms training over one another.

Severe weather will also be possible to start off the work week with storms possibly producing both damaging winds and medium to large hail.

This round of severe weather would likely be Monday afternoon and evening.

There will then be a quick break in the action and storms returning again on Thursday.