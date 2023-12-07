Mostly Sunny, A Little Warmer Thursday

It looks like we'll repeat the gorgeous weather today as skies remain mostly sunny. Temperatures are starting out fairly cold as lows have dropped into the 30s over most of the region thanks to a ridge of high pressure right overhead, but sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs back in the mid 60s. Winds will gradually shift eastward at about 10 mph.

KATC Next Three Days

Overnight more cloudiness, and a southerly wind will hold our temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. Friday will be much warmer as highs reach the low 70s. Skies Friday will start partly cloudy, then become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. This as low pressure develops over the southern Rockies and sets its sights on the southern plains.

Friday night should remain mostly cloudy. Lows will hold in the upper 50s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warm. Breezes will pick up out of the south by the early afternoon.

KATC Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook

Showers and storms will develop during the day with the bulk of the activity happening during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be strong of severe. A sharp cold front will dive through the area. After highs reach the upper 70s Saturday, rains will diminish and things will turn blustery by Saturday night.

KATC Storms Likely Saturday afternoon and evening.

Early Sunday morning skies will be cloudy. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 40s for lows, but highs Sunday won't recover much behind the cold front. Expect highs in the mid 50s with gradual clearing. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Next week starts quiet with sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will hold around 60 with lows in the 30s. We'll gradually warm up by the mid week, but temperatures will remain below normal. Late next week another system will work out of the Rockies bringing another chance for rain by Friday and the early part of the weekend.