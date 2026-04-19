Mostly dry days ahead, but the rain makes a comeback later

Louisiana had a good soaking from yesterday's rain, with most areas receiving between a tenth of an inch and just over two inches.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we look ahead, we’ll be staying dry for the rest of today and into tomorrow. However, expect rain chances to return starting Tuesday afternoon as Gulf moisture surges back in.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This will be due to a series of upper-level disturbances. Estimated rainfall amounts are expected to be between half an inch and one inch across Acadiana over the next seven days.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For those excited about Festival International, it seems we're in for wet weather. Luckily, we’re not anticipating a total washout, but make sure to plan accordingly as the week unfolds.

Acadiana is not under a severe weather threat this week, but the SPC highlighted northern Louisiana under a slight (2/5) risk. We’ll be keeping a close eye on any developments.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As for tonight, expect another cool night in the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to this morning’s cold front.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.