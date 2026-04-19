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Mostly dry days ahead, but the rain makes a comeback later

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Louisiana had a good soaking from yesterday's rain, with most areas receiving between a tenth of an inch and just over two inches.

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As we look ahead, we’ll be staying dry for the rest of today and into tomorrow. However, expect rain chances to return starting Tuesday afternoon as Gulf moisture surges back in.

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This will be due to a series of upper-level disturbances. Estimated rainfall amounts are expected to be between half an inch and one inch across Acadiana over the next seven days.

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For those excited about Festival International, it seems we're in for wet weather. Luckily, we’re not anticipating a total washout, but make sure to plan accordingly as the week unfolds.

Acadiana is not under a severe weather threat this week, but the SPC highlighted northern Louisiana under a slight (2/5) risk. We’ll be keeping a close eye on any developments.

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As for tonight, expect another cool night in the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to this morning’s cold front.

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Tomorrow, highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.