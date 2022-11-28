Morning Fog, Then Sunshine Monday

After a sunny end to our weekend, the new work week is starting quiet. Some early morning fog will be around early today, before breaking up later this morning. Skies should become mostly sunny, before some afternoon cloudiness moves in. Temperatures Monday should reach the lower 70s with light breezes out of the southeast.

KATC Today's Forecast

Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s for lows. A few showers are possible, but most rains are expected to hold off until early Tuesday. A strong cold front will push into the area Tuesday bringing rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could reach severe limits, as much of Acadiana will be under a "slight" risk for severe thunderstorms. An even greater risk of severe weather is possible to our northeast. Highs Tuesday should reach the mid to upper 70s.

KATC Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday

Wednesday, a few storms will linger during the morning. Then skies will gradually clear. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s, then fall into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Temperatures will continue falling into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

We'll finish out the week with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Over the weekend, a bit of cloudiness returns. Temperatures this weekend will be above normal.