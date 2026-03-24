Morning fog, afternoon sun/warmth continues; weekend front and changes next week

There will be little change in Acadiana's warm spring pattern through Friday, but a weekend cool front should lower our temperatures closer to normal, with a change in the pattern expected next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, there will be the chance of areas of fog developing for Wednesday morning followed by a mostly sunny and warm afternoon as temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect much the same for Thursday and Friday.

A "rain-less" cool front will arrive Friday night (around midnight give or take a few hours) that should bring a breath of fresh air and breezy, cooler conditions Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Saturday will be closer to the low-mid 70s with lows Saturday night/Sunday morning dipping into the lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It should stay dry and warm back up Sunday afternoon, and it likely becomes warmer (and more humid) than normal into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Latest guidance indicates some lower end rain chances (40% or less) may develop next week...but we are not expecting any "soakers" or anything definitive yet.

Better rain chances and the risk of stronger storms may develop beyond the current KATC 10 Day Forecast.

And for allergy sufferers, the eye-watering tree pollen is expected to stay "very high" in Acadiana through the weekend, while grass pollen is not helping, staying in the moderate category.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Hopefully, the rain on the horizon later next week may be able to wash some of the pollen out down the road.

