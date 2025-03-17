More spring-like weather; more up and down temperatures

Even though the spring equinox doesn't officially arrive until Thursday, Acadiana will see more spring-like temperatures (and their climatological variations) for the bulk of our next 10 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, it will be another cool, but not as cool night as last night, as southerly winds hold our lows closer to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for mostly sunny, breezy and warmer temperatures for our Tuesday with highs pushing well in the mid-70s.

Gusty southerly winds near 15-25 mph are expected Tuesday, and perhaps, just below "Wind Advisory" criteria.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be milder tomorrow night and warmer Wednesday ahead of a cool front that arrives Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few widely scattered, brief showers will be possible with the front Wednesday but rain chances do not look much higher than 20-30%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After an initial chill down Thursday into Friday (we could see upper 30s Thursday night), milder temperatures will return for the weekend with our next frontal system producing some shower, perhaps a few storms Sunday into Monday...but do not expect much rain.

Finally, even though the spring equinox doesn't arrive until Thursday at 4:01am, Acadiana is already seeing more than 12 hours of daylight thanks to our latitude.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Also getting to that time of year for hats and sunblock for extended times outside.

