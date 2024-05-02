More showers and storms Friday; activity eases this weekend

MAY 2, 2024 — More shower and thunderstorm activity is expected for Acadiana Friday with activity easing, but not completely out for this weekend.

In the near term the activity across the region should taper into this evening, with much of the night quite, before showers and storms redevelop by daybreak as another upper disturbance approaches the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect at least an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be on and off for most of the day, with activity beginning to taper around early Friday evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Locally heavy downpours are expected in spots with some areas possibly receiving an additional 1-3" of rainfall.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Pin-pointing the where the heaviest rains may manifest is impossible to forecast due to the random nature of the storms we are expecting.

Severe weather threats look minimal at this time per the Storm Prediction Center.

Temperatures will hold in the humid mid-upper 70s overnight through Friday but should warm back into the mid-80s this weekend.

Latest guidance is indicating there will still be the chance of scattered mainly daytime showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with rain chances closer to 30%.

Next week our local atmosphere looks to dry out and heat up with highs pushing the upper 80s to near 90° per the latest KATC 10 Day Forecast.

