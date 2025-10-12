More of the same to end the weekend but rain makes a return to the forecast

We're continuing our streak of dry and warm weather through Sunday and into next week. Perfect grilling weather tomorrow with highs in the 80s and sunny skies.

If you enjoyed last night’s cool temperatures, you’re in luck! Tonight will be just as lovely, with clear skies and temps in the 50s.

Looking ahead, rain chances 🌦 will start creeping in later next week as the upper-level ridge weakens a bit. But don’t worry, the chances are still low, so we might just see some isolated or scattered activity. Enjoy the nice weather ☀️ while it lasts!

The Atlantic is down to one system— a tropical wave that's generating a broad area of disorganized showers and storms. While development is expected to be slow over the next 5-7 days, there is a possibility that a tropical depression could form by next week. From the looks of it, the system remains over open waters of the Atlantic.

