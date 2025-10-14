More late fall warmth; front, some showers for the weekend

More late fall warmth and increasing humidity are in the forecast for Acadiana through the end of the week with scattered showers and a few storms possible preceding a cool front this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect another pleasant evening/night and morning with lows ranging mostly in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lots of sunshine remains in the forecast through Friday with highs pushing the mid-upper 80s each afternoon.

A return flow from the Gulf (southeasterly to southerly winds) will become established Friday into the weekend, allowing for higher humidity and more clouds/atmospheric moisture into the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There will be the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms starting Saturday afternoon, with rain chances near 30-40%, increasing to near 60% Saturday night into the predawn hours Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Showers should end by mid-morning Sunday (or sooner) with sunny skies and cooler temperatures returning Sunday afternoon and lasting for a day or two.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Do not look for much in the way of rainfall, with most areas likely to see less than one quarter of an inch or less...so the drought and dusty conditions look to continue to worsen.

After a cool start early next week, look for another warm-up mid-week before another front approaches late next week...hopefully with a better chance of more meaningful rain.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Lorenzo may hang on in the open Atlantic for the next couple of days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A new wave emerging off of the African Coast may bear watching 6-10 days down the road as models capture this feature and show some development and a potential track through the Caribbean in roughly the 8-12 day period...we'll see.