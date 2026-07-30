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More heat into the weekend; some storms Saturday night

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Rob Perillo/KATC
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Acadiana will continue to experience the hot summer weather pattern into the weekend, but some storms Saturday night may lower the furnace slightly for Sunday.

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In the near term, expect highs Friday and Saturday to top out in the mid-90s while rain chances remain minimal.

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Heat index values during the afternoon will be in the 102°-108° range through Saturday.

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Sultry nights are expected through Saturday with lows hovering near 80° and heat index values around 90°!

Meanwhile, a weak frontal trough will push through the area Saturday night.

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There should be a decent chance (60-70%) of some showers and/or thunderstorms with this feature, however models are not to keen on widespread coverage or amounts.

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All decent rain totals look to manifest by the coast or offshore per the GRAF model, while the Euro is a little more generous inland yielding roughly 1/4", at best. Hopefully the forecast changes in this regard Friday.

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The trough should clear the coast Sunday lowering our highs closer to 92°-93°, and should reduce our dew points and heat index by a few degrees Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks to bring more typical summer weather with above normal heat as highs continue for the most part, in the mid-90s. There will be the chance of a few isolated showers or storms (10-30%...and some rain chances might be generous) on any given day.

Overall, it looks drier than normal for the first week of August, with no persistent or significant rain-makers in the forecast for now.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin, and should stay that way through mid-August.

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And given this year's set-up, we'll still have to watch for "close-in" development later this season...anything that might be close to the SE U.S. Coast and/or northern half of the Gulf.

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The peak of hurricane season for Acadiana and Louisiana doesn't begin for another 3-4 weeks.