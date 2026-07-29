More heat, but some storms this weekend

Acadiana will continue to experience the usual late July/early August heat and humidity, but with any luck, scattered storms into this weekend could ease some of the intensity of that heat.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for little change in Acadiana's forecast Thursday with highs in the mid-90s accompanied by heat indices in the 102°-108° range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Heat Advisory is in place for most of Acadiana Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There will be a slightly better chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday with rain chances rising from where they have been, 5% or less, to 10-20% at best.

Much the same can be said for Friday with perhaps up to a 20-30% chance of a few widely scattered showers and/or thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By this weekend, the upper high to our west that has been the dominant feature for nearly a week now, should retrograde enough to the west to permit a few disturbances to roll in from the north.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This pattern will also engender a more unstable atmosphere, so rain chances should rise to at least 40-50% sometime this weekend.

Best chances per most our model data indicates scattered storms and showers rolling in later Saturday into Saturday night, with some activity possible Sunday, especially early in the day.

Highs will stay in the mid-90s through Saturday but could be brought down closer to the upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday.

Next week looks a typical forecast for early August, with partly cloudy skies, hot and humid conditions, along with the chance of a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

At this point, there is not much evidence for any good soakers at this time, but hopefully one or two days we can get lucky over the next week or two.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Mid-Week Tropical Update:

The Atlantic Basin is slumbering and with the Climate Prediction Center's Outlook through mid-August, it's looking to stay that way.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Genevieve a Category 3 storm was sporting 115 mph Wednesday afternoon on its way to further weakening and eventual demise in open waters.

Farther west, nearly in the middle of nowhere in the Western/Central Pacific, the sun was rising on Super Typhoon Dolphin which was surfing along at 150 mph on its way to becoming a 180 mph Kraken by Friday.

The tempest should weaken thereafter, but may threaten Southern Japan as a much weaker fish...excuse the puns, but they're on porpoise.

