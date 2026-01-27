More freezing temperatures for Acadiana plus another cold airmass is on the way

KATC Weather

Weather remains on the mild side during the day time hours for most of this week until the weekend. Daytime highs wills steadily climb through the mid 50s.

However, overnight freezing is still on-going and frost is expected overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

Here are your low temperatures tomorrow, notice the feels like temperature in the box on the right to expect and plan for.

Now when it comes to the front passing Thursday PM/Friday AM the models are backing off on precip chances. There are some areas of disagreement on that, but it seems if it rains chances remain below 40% at this time. Why? We are lacking moisture and the gulf low seems to be forming further South than anticipated, at least according to the Euro. To which I can say it's at least been the least wrong... but not perfect.

Moisture seems to be further offshore leaving us with those limited rain chances and no winter precip expected. The clustering of those black contours, or our isoheights, suggests that it will be quite the breezy day as much colder air is ushered into Acadiana from the North, bringing our temperatures down this weekend into hard freeze territory again.

Here is a look at some of those temperatures, as the jet stream dips down south allowing that cold air mass to sink down to the gulf, the Euro currently allowing it to sink further down than some other models. Like I said, it's at least been the least wrong. Google's Deepmind however is doing a fantastic job, I don't have it in the system, but if you're a weather model fan, it's worth checking out.

Here is my final 10 Day Forecast for you Acadiana. I swear I changed the colors of the numbers, but they just kept changing back. Just disregard the colors. The rest of the info is accurate.

Expect Frost tonight/tomorrow. Gusty conditions on Friday with isolated rain chance, no severe weather expected. And then another hard freeze this weekend. Take care of your 4 Ps. Plants, Pipes, Pets, and People.

This will be my last forecast for you at KATC, Acadiana. It has been an honor and a privilege to be let into your homes, classrooms, museums, and into our community. Thank you for trusting my judgment and giving me unwavering compassion and grace. You can always find me online and ask me questions anytime. I'm always here for your weather needs and concerns.

Remember: Be prepared, not scared. High Pressure, happy weather. Be weather aware. You are in the best hands.

-Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange