More fog early; pushing record warmth Wednesday...changes later this week

Acadiana remains in the same pattern for now, with mild nights ahead, areas of fog by morning, followed by very warm afternoons through Thursday.

In fact for Thursday, Lafayette may get close to matching the record high for the date: 84° set in 1930.

In the near term, the primary issue will be areas of fog again tonight, with models going with an even stronger signal for tomorrow night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And in the foggy spots, it can get quite thick as the fog can combine with cane smoke, making for a "super fog"...when visibility drops down to less than 50 feet in spots.

Meanwhile, our overnight lows will stay in the 60s for the next few nights, while daytime highs reach the low-mid 80s depending on the cloud cover and wind.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Change arrives Thursday night into Friday as a weakening disturbance tries pushing through the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This system will generate scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but activity shouldn't be widespread nor last long...and do not look for much in the way of significant rain totals.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The surface trough/weak front with the "Friday system" may get hung up on the coast, so some low end rain chances remain for Saturday, especially for the coastal parishes.

Sunday looks dry and pleasant, with some lingering cloud cover possible.

Another system is expected to arrive by next Tuesday that should bring a better chance of showers and more robust thunderstorms (possibly a lower end severe threat), and hopefully a little more rain.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After that and toward Thanksgiving the pattern looks unsettled, and turning cooler, with more "seasonably cold" weather to possibly follow into early December.

The current forecast for Thanksgiving as of today, is for cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s to lower 60s accompanied by lows in the 40s, perhaps dropping into the mid-upper 30s for next Thursday and Friday nights...maybe a few showers for Thanksgiving too, but we all know that part of the forecast will change a bit.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

For now the next shot of colder air, does not appear to bring sub-freezing temperatures nor any winter precipitation, so please disregard some of the outrageous long-term social forecast posts...as they are more about clicks, than actual real weather forecasting.

Sure, it will get colder this winter, but there's virtually no model nor human skill in forecasting weather events beyond 7-10 days...while some out there are posting 20-30 day forecasts!