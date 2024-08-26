Moisture surging in to Acadiana this week raising rain chances

Daniel Phillips

After a fairly dry month we should close out August with a scattering of showers and storms over the next several days.

There's a few different culprits behind the bump in rain chances but the main one is a surge of tropical moisture that will be spilling in from the Gulf of Mexico.

An upper level low sits off the coast early Monday morning which is sparking plenty of offshore activity and will likely mean a few more coastal showers through the day.

That low will consolidate most of the storms out in the Gulf as it drifts west, but as the day goes on some spotty storms may push north across the area.

It doesn't look like it will be a washout of a day, but a few heavy downpours will be possible.

We could certainly use some of the rain so it's not the worst thing to see some daily showers moving across the area.

Highs will hover around average pushing the low to mid 90s with the heat index closer to about 100 with the extra humidity.

Thursday seems to be the wettest day of the week as moisture levels will peak later in the week.

The good news is that the tropics will remain quiet through the rest of the week and into the start of September.