Moisture lingers a few more days, but dry air on the way

The first day of the weekends is almost in the book and the rest of the holiday weekend still looks quiet.

We had a scattering of coastal storms Saturday afternoon, and we may see a few more coastal showers pop up on Sunday but mostly it should stay pretty quiet.

I know the hope was there that we'd get a nice taste of drier air, but unfortunately I think we'll have to wait just a little longer.

Atmospheric moisture will linger into the early part of the week, but we'll eventually get some dry air in the region by Tuesday.

Despite the lingering moisture rain chances will remain mostly isolated before disappearing through the middle of next week.

Temperatures are going to linger in the upper 80s with the heat index pushing the mid 90s the rest of the weekend.

All is quiet in the tropics with one wave off the African coast showing some signs of development over the next week but it won't pose a threat to the Gulf.

Looks like the first week of September we'll remain worry free.