Moisture, humidity on the rise with unsettled weather next week

Daniel Phillips

The moisture has slowly increased over the last 24 hours and it's not quite as comfortable out there Friday morning as what we enjoyed through the middle of the week.

Still though it'll remain for the most part a quiet forecast with plenty of sunshine the next few days.

A few very isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon as the day time heating kicks in, but I wouldn't bet on it as most of us will stay dry.

There is an uptick in shower chances by Sunday afternoon and most of next week looks like it will be fairly unsettled with a deep blob of tropical moisture moving in to the area.

In the meantime it will remain hot through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s, heat index values will be in the triple digits but luckily we're not expecting any heat advisories.