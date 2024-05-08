Moisture filled atmosphere could fuel Thursday night storms

Daniel Phillips

Tuesday morning felt impossibly stuffy, the heat index spend the early morning hours in the low 80s as dewpoints pushed into the mid 70s.

Well wouldn't you know it, it's worse Wednesday.

The heat index is higher this time only a few degrees shy of 90 and dewpoints have moved into the upper 70s.

This is the direct result of almost a week's worth of steady winds coming in from the Gulf of Mexico and just filling our atmosphere with moisture.

Don't expect any change in that pattern Wednesday either, winds remain from the south and temperatures will sit near 90 later in the afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

Rain will remain out of the forecast for the day and we'll be fairly quiet headed into Thursday.

Thursday, however, is when things will start to change as a front gets ready to move through the area late in the night.

Most of the day on Thursday will stay pretty consistent with what we've had going back to last week.

Steady winds from the south and an over abundance of moisture.

The front will drape across central Louisiana and an upper level disturbance will swing through overnight sparking a round of showers and storms.

Daniel Phillips

Models continue to hint that the worst of the activity will be well north of Highway 190, but still close enough to Acadiana that we'll have to monitor the radar closely.

The primary concern with the storms on Thursday is the possibility of some damaging wind and medium to large hail.

While instability will be high some of the deep shear necessary for rotating storms will be missing so any tornado activity will be limited to small, spin up types.

The weather will pass by Friday morning and a much needed burst of dry air will get into the area for the weekend, giving us a chance to catch our breath a little.

Showers will return by Sunday with another round of storms moving in for early next week.