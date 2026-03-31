Moisture continues to build ahead of this weekend's rain

Daniel Phillips

If you bumped the temperatures up by ten degrees and kept the rest of the pattern exactly the same you'd be forgiven for thinking it was mid summer.

A mild, semi-sticky night is on the way with lows dropping down into the upper 60s.

Steady winds from the south will continue to push moisture into the area which may lead to a little fog early Wednesday morning.

Any fog that develops won't linger too long into the day and we'll get another repeat type forecast.

Daniel Phillips

Rain chances will inch up for the back half of the week as an upper level disturbance is expected to move through on Thursday, models have been backing off some of the stronger scenarios regarding this system but some spotty showers are certainly possible.

The main round of rain is expected to move through the region on Easter morning and widespread, beneficial rains are expected before sunrise Easter and continuing through the morning.

As of now it looks like this will mostly be a rain event but given the time of year it's too early to rule out the possibility of severe weather.

We really need the rain, Lafayette hasn't reported measurable rainfall in over two weeks, so as long as the severe stuff stays away this will be good news for the region.

And as we get into April the pattern certainly is starting to look more active.